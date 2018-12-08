Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another double-double Friday

Davis had 25 points (10-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to Memphis.

Davis had another multi-cat gem Friday, continuing his push as the number one player in fantasy. There is not a lot left to say about Davis' production other than that as long as he remains healthy, he is going to lead a lot of fantasy teams to victory this season.