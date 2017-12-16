Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another double-double in Friday's loss

Davis generated 28 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 44 minutes in Friday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Davis was a force on the glass Friday, with his game-high rebounding total representing his best production in that category since Nov. 25. The six-year pro has had the hot hand over the last three games as well, shooting a blistering 57.9 percent from the field over that span. Davis continues to serve as an elite fantasy option in any format whose only asterisk is a penchant for frequent injuries.