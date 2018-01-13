Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Available Friday
Davis (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
No surprises here, as coach Alvin Gentry sounded optimistic regarding Davis' status during a pregame dialog with reporters. The big man missed the Pelicans' loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday due to a sprained ankle. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.
