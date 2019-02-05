Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Believed to be healthy
Davis (finger) reportedly wanted to play in the Pelicans' 109-107 loss to the Pacers on Monday but was prevented from doing so by the team's front office, league sources told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Davis has been sidelined for a little over two weeks with a left finger avulsion but looks to have moved past the issue after coach Alvin Gentry noted prior to the game that the big man has since been cleared to practice. At this point, the greater concern pertaining to Davis' rest-of-season outlook isn't his health but rather his future in the Pelicans organization. Since Davis has been sidelined, his agent, Rich Paul, has made it known that the franchise cornerstone wants to be traded, though it's uncertain if New Orleans will grant his wish. At the very least, the Pelicans appear to be engaging in trade discussions with teams to see what kind of deal is out there, so there's a decent likelihood that Davis will be withheld from action again Wednesday in Chicago in what will mark the Pelicans' final game before Thursday's trade deadline.
