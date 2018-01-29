Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in Sunday's loss

Davis scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Clippers.

He appeared to suffer a minor groin strain late in the game, but as yet there's no indication Davis will miss any game action. The 24-year-old's first game without DeMarcis Cousins (Achilles) next to him in the frontcourt was a success from a statistical standpoint, and Davis' fantasy value could actually increase in the second half as his usage rises.