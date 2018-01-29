Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in Sunday's loss
Davis scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Clippers.
He appeared to suffer a minor groin strain late in the game, but as yet there's no indication Davis will miss any game action. The 24-year-old's first game without DeMarcis Cousins (Achilles) next to him in the frontcourt was a success from a statistical standpoint, and Davis' fantasy value could actually increase in the second half as his usage rises.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 34 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 45 points in another overtime win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts massive stat line in OT win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 36 points Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...