Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in Sunday's OT win
Davis scored 27 points (12-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 43 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime win over the Bucks.
This actually counts as a down performance for Davis given his recent form -- he'd scored at least 38 points in each of the last four games. The big man is still averaging an incredible 39.2 points, 14.4 boards, 3.4 steals, 2.8 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.8 three-pointers while leading the Pelicans on a five-game winning streak.
