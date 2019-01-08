Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in win over Grizz
Davis scored 36 points (14-20 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-12 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.
Davis continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers on a near-nightly basis and he attempts to drag the Pelicans up the standings in the Western Conference. The Kentucky product is the top overall fantasy player in many formats, and he currently holds career-bests in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Extends double-double streak to 10•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Grabs franchise-record 26 boards•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will be available•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ultimately out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Active, but won't start•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.