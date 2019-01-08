Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in win over Grizz

Davis scored 36 points (14-20 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-12 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Davis continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers on a near-nightly basis and he attempts to drag the Pelicans up the standings in the Western Conference. The Kentucky product is the top overall fantasy player in many formats, and he currently holds career-bests in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.