Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in win over Suns

Davis scored a game-high 26 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-99 win over the Suns.

Matched up against 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton, Davis emerged the winner both in the standings and on the scoresheet while recording his second straight double-double and seventh in nine games, although the rookie certainly held his own. Davis appears fully recovered from his elbow injury, and while his 24.5 points per game so far is still very good, it shouldn't be long before he's back among the NBA's scoring leaders.