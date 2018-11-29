Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big night in comfortable win

Davis finished with 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 victory over the Wizards.

Davis had another monster game Wednesday, helping the Pelicans to an easy win over the struggling Wizards. There is not a lot to say when it comes to Davis's fantasy game. Injuries appear to be the only thing standing between him and the number one overall player comes seasons end. His early season free-throw concerns seem to be behind him, having gone 27-of-31 over his past three games. The Pelicans not sit at 11-and-11 on the season but will need to keep improving if they are to grab a top-four seed in the stacked Western Conference.