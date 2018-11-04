Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in Saturday's loss
Davis finished with 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to San Antonio.
Davis returned to the lineup after missing three of the past four games with an elbow injury, contributing everywhere as he normally does. He had a combined seven blocks and steals but was somewhat lacking in the rebounding department. A night like this could be seen as a poor performance for Davis which only emphasizes how far ahead of anyone he is from a fantasy perspective. He will get a night to rest his elbow before the team travels to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder, looking to get back in the winner's circle.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Really good chance' to play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful Thursday vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times