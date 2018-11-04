Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in Saturday's loss

Davis finished with 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to San Antonio.

Davis returned to the lineup after missing three of the past four games with an elbow injury, contributing everywhere as he normally does. He had a combined seven blocks and steals but was somewhat lacking in the rebounding department. A night like this could be seen as a poor performance for Davis which only emphasizes how far ahead of anyone he is from a fantasy perspective. He will get a night to rest his elbow before the team travels to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder, looking to get back in the winner's circle.