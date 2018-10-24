Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in Tuesday's victory

Davis had 34 points (11-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 victory over the Clippers.

Davis feasted Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 34 points to go with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. The Pelicans are off to a perfect start with three consecutive wins, much of it due to the incredible play of Davis. Jrue Holiday is yet to get things going leaving the bulk of the heavy lifting to Davis and to a lesser extent, Nikola Mirotic. The Pelicans will now have a couple of nights rest before a back-to-back set against the Nets and the Jazz. Look for Davis to continue his massive production against a young Nets outfit before what should be a much tougher outing up against Rudy Gobert.