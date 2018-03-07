Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Bruises rib, will return to game Tuesday

Davis, who went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Tuesday's contest, has returned to the game after an X-ray came back negative and he was diagnosed with a bruise, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Davis appeared to be in significant pain after taking a shot to the ribs by the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan. However, an X-ray at the half came back negative, so Davis is going to re-enter the game and attempt to play through any lingering soreness.