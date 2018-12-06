Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Career-high nine assists Wednesday

Davis finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-2 FT, 5-6 FT), nine assists, five blocks, four rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 victory over Dallas.

Davis handed out a career-high nine assists in Wednesday's win, adding 27 points and five blocked shots. Davis pulled down a season-low of four rebounds but was able to supplement that with production across the board. Davis suffered an apparent ankle injury but was able to play through it and appeared untroubled. Given his injury history, the situation is certainly worth monitoring leading up to Friday's game against the Grizzlies.