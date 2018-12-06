Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Career-high nine assists Wednesday
Davis finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-2 FT, 5-6 FT), nine assists, five blocks, four rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 victory over Dallas.
Davis handed out a career-high nine assists in Wednesday's win, adding 27 points and five blocked shots. Davis pulled down a season-low of four rebounds but was able to supplement that with production across the board. Davis suffered an apparent ankle injury but was able to play through it and appeared untroubled. Given his injury history, the situation is certainly worth monitoring leading up to Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Takes backseat offensively Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominant in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Drops 41 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big night in comfortable win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 27 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...