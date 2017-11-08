Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Catches fire vs. Pacers
Davis finished with 37 points (14-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Pacers.
Maybe most impressive of Tuesday's performance was Davis' work from beyond the arc. Only once last season did he make four three-pointers in a single game. He aso scored at least 30 points for the sixth time in 10 appearances this season.
