Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play in opener Wednesday
Davis (illness) will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Grizzlies.
Davis came down with illness earlier this week, but he was able to take part in Wednesday's morning shootaround without any issues and has now been cleared to make his 2017-18 debut. He'll slot in at power forward alongside DeMarcus Cousins and should be one of the premier power forwards in the league for both season-long and DFS contests. Davis averaged 28.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks across 36.1 minutes per game last season.
