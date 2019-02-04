Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cleared to practice
Coach Alvin Gentry said Davis (finger) has been cleared to practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
While this is an encouraging development for Davis -- who hasn't played since Jan. 18 due to a sprained finger -- he remains without a timetable for his return. Further clouding his immediate future is the fact that the Pelicans are engaged in finding a suitor for the big man. Look for Davis' status to clear up as the Feb. 7 trade deadline draws closer.
