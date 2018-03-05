Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Collects double-double Sunday

Davis scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win against Dallas.

With his double-double on Sunday, Davis has now double-doubled in eight straight games. During this span, the forward has largely been out of this world as a scorer, putting up at least 30 points once, 40 points three times and 50-plus points once. By comparison, his 26 and 23 points in his last two games have brought his offensive game back down to Earth. However, Davis' rebounding still remains stellar, averaging 13.8 boards in his last eight games. In a push for the playoffs, the Pelicans need their big man to maintain his dominance moving forward.