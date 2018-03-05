Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Collects double-double Sunday
Davis scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win against Dallas.
With his double-double on Sunday, Davis has now double-doubled in eight straight games. During this span, the forward has largely been out of this world as a scorer, putting up at least 30 points once, 40 points three times and 50-plus points once. By comparison, his 26 and 23 points in his last two games have brought his offensive game back down to Earth. However, Davis' rebounding still remains stellar, averaging 13.8 boards in his last eight games. In a push for the playoffs, the Pelicans need their big man to maintain his dominance moving forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores season-high 53 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Big double-double in Sunday's OT win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominates in victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 12 points in All-Star victory•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 42 points in 33 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Returns to game following injury•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...