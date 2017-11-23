Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Collects double-double Wednesday
Davis scored 29 points (11-17 FG, 7-7 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 107-90 win over San Antonio.
Davis matched his fellow big man, DeMarcus Cousins, by collecting his thirteenth double-double of the season. Davis, who was averaging 25.8 points and 11. 3 rebounds entering Wednesday, is one half of a very formidable duo in New Orleans with Cousins. Both big men are averaging at least 25 points and 11 rebounds this season. Much like Cousins, Davis is an elite scoring and rebounding machine. Davis will look to replicate Wednesday's great performance when the Pelicans take on Phoenix on Friday.
