Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Collects season-high five blocks
Davis scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3PT, 6-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and five blocks across 40 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 win against Philadelphia.
In his second game back in the lineup, Davis set a season-high with five blocks against Philadelphia. Averaging 1.8 blocks per game, the forward is as a solid rim protector as he is a scorer. On Sunday, Davis also scored 20-plus points for the first time since November 25 to push his season average to 25.1 points. Together with his 10.6 rebounds per game, Davis remains a force on the boards with the ability to light up the scoreboard in any given game.
