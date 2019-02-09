Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Confirmed playing Saturday
Davis (rest) will play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Despite a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stating Davis is expected to sit out back-to-backs, Davis will play Saturday after getting 25 minutes of run Friday against Minnesota. With this decision, it's now unclear what the plan is moving forward. Until we see something that tells us differently, it still seems fair to assume Davis is on a minute restriction.
