Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Cools off with 19 in loss

Davis posted 19 points (8-15 Fg, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT, five rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 125-116 loss to the Raptors.

Davis grabbed a season-low five rebounds on Wednesday, but shot decently from the floor, going for 53.3 percent on the night. David and DeMarcus Cousins remain the league's most dominant frontcourt duo, but they weren't able to overcome a 59-percent shooting night by the Raptors. Davis will look to bounce back against the Nuggets on Friday.