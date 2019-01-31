Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could be shut down if not traded
The Pelicans may consider holding Davis out of the lineup if he's not moved before the trade deadline, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
Wednesday's loss to Denver marked Davis' sixth consecutive absence with a finger injury, and while he's nearing the end of his recovery timetable, the much bigger concern is whether or not he'll be dealt before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The Pelicans have some incentive to hold off on trading Davis until the offseason -- namely, to get the Boston Celtics involved -- but if he remains in New Orleans beyond the deadline, the organization will be faced with a tough decision. With the Pelicans all but out of playoff contention, there's an argument to be made that sitting Davis out to avoid distraction and, more importantly, prevent the risk of injury, makes sense for both sides. That would, of course, be catastrophic for fantasy owners, but at this point it's not clear if the Pelicans would go as far as to take that step. In the immediate future, with New Orleans in no rush to find a deal, it's possible Davis could be held out of the Pelicans' first two games next week (Monday vs. IND; Wednesday at CHI), regardless of his health.
