Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could meet with Pelicans soon

Pelicans' GM David Griffin said Tuesday that he expects to meet with Davis in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Griffin has made it clear that he will attempt to persuade Davis to stay in New Orleans, and while Davis has maintained that he'd like to be dealt, Griffin is hopeful that the Pelicans winning the lottery could help change the superstar's mind. "We're very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here," Griffin said. While the situation turned messy after the All-Star break, the Pelicans are under no obligation to trade Davis, who's still under contract with the team through the end of the 2019-20 season. However, if Davis maintains that he'll leave New Orleans next summer, the Pelicans will have virtually no choice but to deal him before the February deadline, or they'll risk losing him for nothing in free agency.