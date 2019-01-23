Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could return next week

After visiting specialists, it has been determined Davis (finger) may be able to return as soon as next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The MVP candidate will be re-evaluated Friday.

Despite suffering a volar plate avulsion fracture on his left index finger, it seems Davis' absence will be relatively short-term. There was initial fear that the big man could be out upwards of a month before he visited specialists. Davis' agent, Rich Paul, notes that Davis will be "re-evaluated every 48 to 72 hours" after Friday's initial meeting with doctors. Paul also notes that the injury is more about pain tolerance, and that Davis needs swelling to decrease and range of motion to increase. Jahlil Okafor should continue seeing additional run while Davis is out.