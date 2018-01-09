Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could sit out Wednesday

Coach Alvin Gentry said there is a "good chance" that Davis (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.

We'll consider Davis questionable for now, but it appears as though he's trending more toward doubtful at this point. The All-Star left Monday's game after 27 minutes due to a sprained right ankle, and while X-rays came back negative, Davis is still dealing with significant swelling and discomfort. The Pelicans will evaluate Davis at shootaround Wednesday morning, at which point his status should become more clear.