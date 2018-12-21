Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dealing with illness

Davis is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers because of an illness.

The exact details surrounding Davis' illness haven't been released, but it would be a huge blow for the Pelicans if he can't play, especially if Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) also aren't cleared to return. Expect another update on Davis closer to tipoff.

