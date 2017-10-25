Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dealing with swelling in knee
Though Davis was cleared of any structural damage to his left knee after undergoing an MRI following his early departure from Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers, the big man is dealing with inflammation and is considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against the Kings, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Davis first experienced pain in his knee during warmups, but was able to take the court Tuesday before exiting midway through the first quarter after tweaking the knee. While it appears Davis was fortunate to avoid a more significant injury, the Pelicans could decide to hold him out Thursday if the swelling doesn't subside leading up to the contest. In Davis' stead Tuesday, DeMarcus Cousins took on an even larger role in the Pelicans' frontcourt, finishing with 39 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, one steal and a season-high eight turnovers in 39 minutes. Dante Cunningham (28 minutes), Darius Miller (20 minutes) and Cheick Diallo (13 minutes) also noticed spikes in playing time, but combined to produce eight points.
