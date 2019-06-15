Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dealt to Lakers
Davis was traded to the Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks - including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a blockbuster deal that's been in the making since last year's trade deadline, Davis will head to Los Angeles and pair up with LeBron James. Though the Lakers gave up most of its depth to get the deal done, having Davis and LeBron on the same team should attract plenty of free agent talent. Through the first 41 games of the 2018-19 campaign, Davis averaged 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals across 37.1 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pels listening to trade offers•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'Highly unlikely' to rescind trade demand•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Could meet with Pelicans soon•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Listed probable for finale•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...