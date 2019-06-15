Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dealt to Lakers

Davis was traded to the Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks - including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a blockbuster deal that's been in the making since last year's trade deadline, Davis will head to Los Angeles and pair up with LeBron James. Though the Lakers gave up most of its depth to get the deal done, having Davis and LeBron on the same team should attract plenty of free agent talent. Through the first 41 games of the 2018-19 campaign, Davis averaged 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals across 37.1 minutes.