Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Diagnosed with muscle contusion
After undergoing an MRI, Davis has been diagnosed with a muscle contusion in his left shoulder, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
This is relatively good news for the Pelicans, although Davis' status for Sunday's All-Star game is certainly up in the air at this point. He'll likely be held out if there's any concern whatsoever about aggravating the injury further in a meaningless contest. Expect an update on his availability for Sunday sometime over the weekend.
