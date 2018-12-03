Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominant in Sunday's win
Davis delivered 36 points (14-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 19 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over the Hornets.
Davis was incredible, nearing a triple-double while contributing in every category. It's the third time this season (and in his career) that Davis has handed out eight assists, and the ninth time this season that he has recorded at least two steals and two blocks. Moreover, Davis managed a combined 77 points (29-42 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 15-16 FT) over the last two tilts as he fights to keep his team afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture.
