Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominant performance in just 26 minutes

Davis finished with 25 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 149-129 victory over the Kings.

Davis was at it again Friday, leading the Pelicans to a blowout win over the Kings. It is scary to think what kind of line Davis could have produced had he seen his normal allotment of playing time. As it was, this game was over early and Davis was sent to the bench for some much-deserved rest. The assists continue to be an added bonus to his fantasy game and should they become a regular part of his arsenal, it is hard to see him giving up the number one ranking to anyone.