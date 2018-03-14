Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominates Hornets in Tuesday's win
Davis scored 31 points (13-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Hornets.
It's his 40th double-double of the season, and Davis has recorded multiple blocks in five straight games and 11 of his last 12. The Pelicans are currently fifth in the Western Conference, but could still finish anywhere from third to out of the playoffs entirely. As long as their 25-year-old superstar can avoid injuries, Davis should remain hugely productive down the stretch as he works to ensure the latter scenario doesn't happen.
