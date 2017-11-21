Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Dominates in tough victory

Davis collected 36 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 18-22 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 44 minutes during Monday's 114-107 victory over the Thunder.

Davis was everywhere for the Pelicans, leading his team to a tough victory. DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after 26 minutes of action, leaving Davis to put the team on his back. He didn't disappoint, as they held off the Thunder in the final quarter to get the win. He has been in a bit of a slump over his last three games, but was able to get things going in a classic performance. His number will be up and down depending on who has the hot hand, but should still be viewed as a top-five player, barring any injury setbacks.