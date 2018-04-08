Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in explosive victory
Davis tallied 34 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.
Davis took the Pelicans' offense on his shoulders, leading New Orleans to another critical late-season win. The Brow has been typically dominant during the April stretch run, eclipsing 30 points in the last two games and double-doubling in the last four. That's led to monthly averages of 30.0 points (on 51.9 percent shooting) and 11.5 rebounds across 36.3 minutes over four contests, and he's rounded out those numbers with multiple steals and blocks in each of those games. Given that the Pelicans have yet to clinch a postseason spot, Davis appears set for similarly explosive performances over the final two contests of the regular season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Records double in critical win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 36 points, double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts below-average line in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....