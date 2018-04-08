Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in explosive victory

Davis tallied 34 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.

Davis took the Pelicans' offense on his shoulders, leading New Orleans to another critical late-season win. The Brow has been typically dominant during the April stretch run, eclipsing 30 points in the last two games and double-doubling in the last four. That's led to monthly averages of 30.0 points (on 51.9 percent shooting) and 11.5 rebounds across 36.3 minutes over four contests, and he's rounded out those numbers with multiple steals and blocks in each of those games. Given that the Pelicans have yet to clinch a postseason spot, Davis appears set for similarly explosive performances over the final two contests of the regular season.