Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in limited minutes

Davis scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Jazz.

He sat for the entire fourth quarter, but Davis still found a way to make an impact. The Pelicans seem serious about capping his court time -- over the last nine games, he'd received two DNPs and played no more than 24 minutes when he did suit up -- and while his defensive contributions in particular still give him fantasy value, Davis is unlikely to be an elite asset for the remainder of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories