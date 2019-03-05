Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in limited minutes
Davis scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Jazz.
He sat for the entire fourth quarter, but Davis still found a way to make an impact. The Pelicans seem serious about capping his court time -- over the last nine games, he'd received two DNPs and played no more than 24 minutes when he did suit up -- and while his defensive contributions in particular still give him fantasy value, Davis is unlikely to be an elite asset for the remainder of the season.
