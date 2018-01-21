Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-double in Saturday's win

Davis scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans' formula worked to perfection in this one -- Davis and DeMarcus Cousins imposed their will early, and when the defense collapsed on them late, Jrue Holiday took advantage with a big fourth quarter. Davis now has 24 double-doubles in 39 games, and the only thing standing between him and a monster second half is his ability to avoid injury.