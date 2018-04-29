Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Davis produced 21 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
Davis' scoring and rebounding totals both led the Pelicans on the night, but he saw a relative reduction in minutes due to the Warriors owning a sizable second-half lead. The All-Star big man also suffered a fall late in the first half that appeared to cause temporary discomfort in his left hand, but Davis was able to remain in the game. However, his presence was nowhere near enough to help keep the contest competitive. Davis will look to up his contributions when New Orleans looks to bounce back in Tuesday's Game 2.
