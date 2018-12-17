Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in home loss
Davis generated 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks across 39 minutes in the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
It didn't quite have the eye-popping numbers of his 44-point, 18-rebound Wednesday night explosion against the Thunder, but Davis' double-double Sunday was still good enough to pace both teams in both scoring and rebounding. The perennial All-Star is on a three-game tear, a stretch that's seen him shoot at least 50 percent in each contest and score over 40 points twice overall. Davis has also taken his already elite rim protection to a new level in December, as Sunday marked his sixth game during the month with multiple blocks.
