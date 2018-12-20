Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in loss

Davis amassed 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Despite battling with an ankle issue and sickness, Davis, as usual, produced at an elite rate in nearly every category. He recorded season-highs in both three-pointers made and three-point attempts, all while playing under 30 minutes for just the third time this year. So long as Davis can stay healthy, he's one of the best, if not the best player in the entire game from a fantasy perspective.