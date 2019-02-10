Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in loss

Davis finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to Memphis.

Owners have to be thrilled that Davis took the court Saturday after it had been feared he would sit for the second game of a back-to-back set. He put up numbers across the board and while his playing time may not be what it once was, he should still be a first-round player moving forward.