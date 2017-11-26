Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in loss
Davis finished with 30 points (12-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 loss to the Warriors.
Davis was excellent in the loss, collecting yet another double-double. He has been fantastic to start the season, however, has seen some of his numbers fall of late. He has only collected two steals over his last five games, as well as five blocks over the same period. He has had some trouble playing against Draymond Green before, so owners will take today's performance as a positive. He will look to continue his dominance against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
