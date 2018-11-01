Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in return from injury
Davis tallied 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 loss to the Warriors.
Davis made his return after missing two straight games with an elbow injury. He appeared untroubled by the elbow, playing 41 minutes in the loss. The Warriors did an excellent job of shutting him down for most of the game, however, he did manage to come alive in the fourth quarter, keeping the score close enough to make it interesting. Barring any setbacks, Davis appears that he will be ready to roll on Thursday when the Pelicans travel to Portland to face the TRail Blazers.
