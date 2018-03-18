Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Saturday's defeat

Davis totaled 26 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets.

Davis' scoring and rebounding totals both led the Pelicans, and he's now generated four straight double-doubles. The perennial All-Star's usage unsurprisingly continues to be sky-high, and with the Pelicans pushing to at least keep a hold of the eighth spot in the Western Conference, that's essentially guaranteed to remain the status quo for the balance of the regular season.