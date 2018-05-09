Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in season-ending Game 5 loss
Davis posted 34 points (13-26 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 46 minutes during New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Davis' scoring and rebounding totals once again paced the Pelicans in what turned out to be a season-ending defeat. The perennial All-Star did all he could in the series, averaging 27.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 2.2 steals across 40.8 minutes over the five games against the Warriors, and he posted a double-double in all nine of New Orleans' playoff contests. Set to once again form a dominant frontcourt duo with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) next season, Davis will look to help the franchise build on what was undoubtedly a positive 2017-18 campaign overall.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Struggles in Game 4 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Has his way in Game Three demolition•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Monster game for naught in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 28 in Game 3 win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures thumb, returns•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....