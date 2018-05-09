Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in season-ending Game 5 loss

Davis posted 34 points (13-26 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 46 minutes during New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Davis' scoring and rebounding totals once again paced the Pelicans in what turned out to be a season-ending defeat. The perennial All-Star did all he could in the series, averaging 27.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 2.2 steals across 40.8 minutes over the five games against the Warriors, and he posted a double-double in all nine of New Orleans' playoff contests. Set to once again form a dominant frontcourt duo with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) next season, Davis will look to help the franchise build on what was undoubtedly a positive 2017-18 campaign overall.