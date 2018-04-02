Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Sunday's win
Davis tallied 25 points (8-17 FG, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Davis led the Pelicans in both scoring and rebounding while also recording both multiple steals and blocks for the fourth time in the last five contests. The 25-year-old superstar continues to unsurprisingly spearhead the Pelicans' offense on the majority of nights, and given his double-double upside any time he takes the floor and New Orleans' ongoing playoff quest, he's poised to churn out performances the caliber of Sunday's in the Pels' remaining games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Good to go for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leads team with 36 points, double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Posts below-average line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Efficient line in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores 37 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...