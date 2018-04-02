Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in Sunday's win

Davis tallied 25 points (8-17 FG, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.

Davis led the Pelicans in both scoring and rebounding while also recording both multiple steals and blocks for the fourth time in the last five contests. The 25-year-old superstar continues to unsurprisingly spearhead the Pelicans' offense on the majority of nights, and given his double-double upside any time he takes the floor and New Orleans' ongoing playoff quest, he's poised to churn out performances the caliber of Sunday's in the Pels' remaining games.