Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory

Davis finished with 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Bucks.

Davis returned after a one-game absence, scoring 25 points on just 16 shots. He didn't appear to have a minutes restriction, playing in 36 minutes of the ballgame. He continues to put up first-round numbers on a consistent basis, and barring any setbacks to his adductor injury, he should be good to go when the Pelicans travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Friday.

