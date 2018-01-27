Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory

Davis finished with 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 115-113 victory over the Rockets.

Davis recorded his first double-double in the last three games as the Pelicans held on to beat the Rockets. Davis did most of his damage in the first half, going in with 20 points at the break. He was held in check during the second half but still managed to contribute on the defensive end with five blocked shots. DeMarcus Cousins went down with an Achilles injury and is set to miss the remainder of the season. This is going to result in more of the load falling on Davis' shoulders. He is going to be called upon to do more on both ends of the floor, likely resulting in an increase in his production.