Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory

Davis finished with 43 points (17-34 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-100 victory over the Thunder.

Davis was unstoppable Friday, delivering the Pelicans arguably their best road win of the season. With DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) gone for the remainder of the season, Davis is going to be shouldering a heavy load moving forward. After a couple of tough losses without Cousins, this victory was a huge boost for the team who will welcome their newest recruit, Nikola Mirotic, for their next game against the Timberwolves on Saturday. This will take some of the offensive pressure off Davis and will hopefully help to spread the floor, allowing him to go to work inside the paint.