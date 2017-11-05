Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory

Davis totaled 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks across 41 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 victory over the Bulls.

Davis continues to be a pillar of consistency for the Pelicans, collecting his fifth straight double-double. He has looked spectacular this season, helping guide his team to a 5-5 record. While they have been inconsistent at times, and depth does appear to be an issue, they are looking far better than this time last season. To begin the 2016-17 season, they got off to a 1-9 start, all but eliminating their playoff aspirations. As long as they can remain competitive this season, Davis' prospects look much brighter.

