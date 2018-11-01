Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Doubtful Thursday vs. Portland
Davis (elbow) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Davis was able to play through his elbow injury to play Wednesday against Golden State, posting 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 41 minutes. He struggled from the field, however, shooting 6-of-16. On the second night of a back-to-back, it appears Davis may be experiencing too much soreness to take the court. A final decision might be made closer to tipoff, but it would be surprising if Davis is available.
